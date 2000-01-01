Nu-Oil and Gas (LSE:NUOG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NUOG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NUOG

  • Market Cap£1.420m
  • SymbolLSE:NUOG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B29T9605

Company Profile

Nu-Oil and Gas PLC is involved in identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon opportunities focusing on the acquisition of stranded or marginal fields of any jurisdiction.

Latest NUOG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

NUOG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .