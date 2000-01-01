Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A (NYSE:NUS)
- Market Cap$1.109bn
- SymbolNYSE:NUS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- ISINUS67018T1051
Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is a health and beauty direct-selling company with a comprehensive product line: anti-aging skin products; peels, masks, and scrubs; moisturizers; body care; hair care; men's care; oral care; sun protection; and cosmetics. The company has three main product divisions: anti-aging, skin, and pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceuticals division offers nutritionals, weight-management products, and food supplements. The company has operations internationally, in more than 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.Nu Skin Enterprises Inc develops and distributes consumer products including anti-aging skin products, body care, hair care, men's care, oral care, sun protection and cosmetics under Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands.