Nubeva Technologies Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:NBVA)

North American company
Company Info - NBVA

  • Market CapCAD4.180m
  • SymbolTSX:NBVA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67021Y1097

Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd is engaged in developing and selling software related to blockchain technology and cybersecurity. Its solutions include IaaS and PaaS Packet Capture, Private Internet Access Clouds, and Datacenter Security Stack Chaining.

