Company Profile

Nubian Resources Ltd is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company's principal operations are carried out in Canada, the United States, and Peru. Its projects include Excelsior Springs, Dunfee, Palmetto in Nevada and Copper Hills in Mexico.