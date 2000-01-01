Nubian Resources Ltd (TSX:NBR)

North American company
Company Info - NBR

  • Market CapCAD6.060m
  • SymbolTSX:NBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67021Q1063

Company Profile

Nubian Resources Ltd is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company's principal operations are carried out in Canada, the United States, and Peru. Its projects include Excelsior Springs, Dunfee, Palmetto in Nevada and Copper Hills in Mexico.

