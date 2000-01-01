Nubian Resources Ltd (TSX:NBR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NBR
- Market CapCAD6.060m
- SymbolTSX:NBR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA67021Q1063
Company Profile
Nubian Resources Ltd is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company's principal operations are carried out in Canada, the United States, and Peru. Its projects include Excelsior Springs, Dunfee, Palmetto in Nevada and Copper Hills in Mexico.Nubian Resources Ltd is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company’s principal operations are carried out in Canada, the United States, and Peru. Its projects include Excelsior Springs, Dunfee, Palmetto in Nevada and Copper Hills in Mexico.