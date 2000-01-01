Nueva Expresion Textil SA (XMAD:NXT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NXT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NXT
- Market Cap€296.090m
- SymbolXMAD:NXT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINES0126962069
Company Profile
Dogi International Fabrics SA produces elastic fabric supplied to lingerie and women's swimwear manufacturers. It operates two factories in Spain and one in France.