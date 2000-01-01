Company Profile

Nufarm Limited is a global crop-protection company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of crop-protection products, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Nufarm sells its products in most of the world's major agricultural regions, and operates primarily in the off-patent segment of the crop-protection market. Nufarm operates along two business lines: crop protection and seed technologies.Nufarm Ltd is a crop protection and specialist seed company. It develops, manufactures and sells crop protection products including herbicides, insecticides and fungicides that protect crops against damage caused by weeds, pests and disease.