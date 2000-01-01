Nufarm Ltd (ASX:NUF)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NUF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NUF

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:NUF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NUF3

Company Profile

Nufarm Limited is a global crop-protection company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of crop-protection products, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Nufarm sells its products in most of the world's major agricultural regions, and operates primarily in the off-patent segment of the crop-protection market. Nufarm operates along two business lines: crop protection and seed technologies.Nufarm Ltd is a crop protection and specialist seed company. It develops, manufactures and sells crop protection products including herbicides, insecticides and fungicides that protect crops against damage caused by weeds, pests and disease.

Latest NUF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .