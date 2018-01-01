Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:NUMI) Share Price

NUMI
Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Care Facilities
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSE
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Numinus Wellness Inc develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research & development processes. The company's clinic network consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace Services and the Neurology Center of Toronto. Its services include Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for depression, neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.
TSE:NUMI
CA67054W1032
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest NUMI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News