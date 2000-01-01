Company Profile

Numis Corp PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that offers investment banking and stock broking services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. It also provides corporate finance services comprising advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, public bids, initial public offerings, secondary fundraisings, convertible securities, and private equity, as well as offers equity capital market services. The company also provides corporate broking services consisting of institutional sales and sales trading, advisory services to its corporate clients on market conditions and perceptions, and dealing with investor relations, such as institutional road show presentations to shareholders.