Numulae Gestion De Servicios SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YNUM)

European company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YNUM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YNUM

  • Market Cap€17.860m
  • SymbolXMAD:YNUM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105265005

Company Profile

Numulae Gestion De Servicios SOCIMI SA is a Spanish Real Estate Company. Its assets are located in the El Arcángel Shopping Center providing shopping, service, fashion, restaurant and leisure.

Latest YNUM news

