Nurcapital Corp Ltd (TSX:NCL.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NCL.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NCL.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:NCL.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA67091V1004
Company Profile
Nurcapital Corporation Ltd is a capital pool company. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses, and to negotiate an acquisition or participation with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.