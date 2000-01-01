Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NUS

  • Market CapAUD53.690m
  • SymbolASX:NUS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NUS6

Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold resources. Its main interest lies in the Awak Mas Gold Project in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Latest NUS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .