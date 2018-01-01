Interactive Investor
Nusco SpA (MTA:NUS) Share Price

NUS

Nusco SpA

European company

Industrials

Building Products & Equipment

Company Profile

Nusco SpA is operating in the production and sale of doors and windows. Its products include Veneer doors, laminated doors, security doors, solid wood doors, pantograph and engraving doors, invisible doors, reversible doors, sliding doors, Wood and aluminum windows, Aluminium and wood doors, Windows in PVC, Shutters.

MTA:NUS

IT0005453110

EUR

