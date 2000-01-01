Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP is a US-based pipeline and terminal operator. The company through along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of crude oil and specialty chemicals, and the marketing of petroleum products. Its business is organized into the segments of; Pipeline, Storage and Fuels Marketing. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and the Netherlands and derives key revenue from the Pipeline business.NuStar Energy LP is engaged in refining, marketing and operating petroleum product terminals and petroleum liquids pipelines.