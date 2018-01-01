Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Nutanix Inc Class A (NASDAQ:NTNX) Share Price

NTNX

Nutanix Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.Nutanix Inc provides cloud capabilities for businesses. It mainly offers web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution to its customers.

NASDAQ:NTNX

US67059N1081

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest NTNX News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News