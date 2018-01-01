Nutanix Inc Class A (NASDAQ:NTNX) Share Price

NTNX
Nutanix Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.Nutanix Inc provides cloud capabilities for businesses. It mainly offers web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution to its customers.
NASDAQ:NTNX
US67059N1081
USD
