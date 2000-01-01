Nutrien Ltd (XETRA:POC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - POC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - POC
- Market Cap€24.943bn
- SymbolXETRA:POC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINCA67077M1086
Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd is a provider of crop nutrients, inputs and services. The company produces and sells potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed customers. The company's main focus is of potash sales.