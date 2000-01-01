Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd (ASX:NGS)

APAC company
Company Info - NGS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:NGS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000106379

Company Profile

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of developing and distributing nutritional products for children. The company offers protein shakes and other products to improve the height and weight of children. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of its products directly to customers.

