Company Profile

NuVasive Inc is a medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgical products and integrated solutions for spine surgery. The firm's spine surgery products contribute to the majority of revenue. Its key offering is the maximum access surgery minimally disruptive surgical platform, which minimizes soft-tissue disruption and contact with critical nerves and maximizes visualization during spine fusion surgery. NuVasive also develops biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone-healing processes, such as a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute and synthetic bone-graft material. NuVasive generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.