Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NVTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NVTR
- Market Cap$2.330m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NVTR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS67075N1081
Company Profile
Nuvectra Corp is a medical device company in the United States. It manufactures devices to address chronic neurological disorders. The company has two reportable segments namely Nuvectra and NeuroNexus.