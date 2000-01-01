Nuvei Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (TSE:NVEI)

North American company
Market Info - NVEI

Company Info - NVEI

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:NVEI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67079A1021

Company Profile

Nuvei Corp is a provider of payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific and Latin America. The solutions provided are mobile payments, online payments, and In-store payments. Revenue for the company is generated in the form of sales, fees, and subscription revenue.

