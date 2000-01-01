Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate and oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen. It creates viscosity needed for pipeline transportation. The Wapiti Montney area delivers the largest portion of hydrocarbon production for NuVista. To better service assets and production in this area, the firm operates compressor and dehydration stations.