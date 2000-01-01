Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canadian-focused healthcare company with a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. Its aims to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in overseas markets. The company's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, its overseas operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Quebec, Canada. The firm operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business.Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a healthcare company with a portfolio of products and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Nuvo has three commercial products namely; pennsaid 2%, pennsaid, and the heated lidocaine/tetracaine patch (HLT).