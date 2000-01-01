Nuvve Holding Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVVE)
Company Info - NVVE
- Market Cap$205.430m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NVVE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- ISINUS67079Y1001
Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. It helps to support the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Its Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIV) platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through bidirectional charging solutions.