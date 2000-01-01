Company Profile

Nuwellis Inc is a medical device company. Its solutions include Aquadex Smartflow System and RenalSense Clarity RMS. The Aquadex Smartflow System removes excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload who have not responded to medical management, including diuretics. Clarity RMS is a kidney monitoring system that continuously measures urine output and flow, automatically displaying real-time data to the medical staff.CHF Solutions Inc focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow System which is designed to remove excess fluid primarily excess salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy.