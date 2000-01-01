Company Profile

NV Bekaert SA uses metal treatment technologies to deliver a portfolio of steel wire products and coating solutions. It molds wire into different diameters and strengths, groups wires into cords, ropes, and strands, or processes them into a final product. The company's products can reduce friction, improve corrosion resistance, or enhance adhesion with other materials. Bekaert's offerings are used in various sectors, including automotive, construction, energy, agriculture, and consumer goods. Engineering teams provide maintenance services and coordinate the global spare parts distribution system. Revenue is roughly split among Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America.