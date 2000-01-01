NV Gold Corp (TSX:NVX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NVX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NVX

  • Market CapCAD5.340m
  • SymbolTSX:NVX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67090W2085

Company Profile

NV Gold Corp is a Canada-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland.

Latest NVX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .