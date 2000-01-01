Company Profile

NVC International Holdings Ltd, formerly NVC Lighting Holding Ltd is engaged in the lighting industry. Group operates its business activity through three Segment which includes Luminaire Products, Lamp Products, and Lighting Electronic Products. Geographically, the company caters its services in the People's Republic of China and Other Countries.NVC Lighting Holding Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the manufacture and sales of lamps, luminaries, lighting electronic products and related products.