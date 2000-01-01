Company Profile

NVE Corp develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin. It manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The company's products include Digital sensors, Medical sensors, Rotation Sensors, GT Sensors, Angle Sensors, Analog sensors, MSOP Isolators, Passive-In Transceivers, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.NVE Corp is engaged in the research, design, and manufacturing of spintronics for commercial and military markets.