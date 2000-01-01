NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

North American company
Company Info - NVEC

  Market Cap$235.030m
  SymbolNASDAQ:NVEC
  IndustryTechnology
  SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  ISINUS6294452064

Company Profile

NVE Corp develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin. It manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The company's products include Digital sensors, Medical sensors, Rotation Sensors, GT Sensors, Angle Sensors, Analog sensors, MSOP Isolators, Passive-In Transceivers, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.NVE Corp is engaged in the research, design, and manufacturing of spintronics for commercial and military markets.

