Company Profile

NVR Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in over 30 metropolitan areas across 14 states east of the Mississippi River. The company builds single-family detached homes, town homes, and condominium buildings under three brands, Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. NVR's avoidance of direct land development activity is unique among public homebuilders and results in relatively outsize return metrics. The Virginia-based company also manages a mortgage banking segment and building products operations.NVR Inc is a United States based company engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, town homes and condominium buildings. It also operates in mortgage banking and title services business.