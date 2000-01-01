Company Profile

NWF Group PLC is engaged in manufacturing and selling of animal feeds, the sales and distribution of fuel oils and the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries. The company's operating segments include Food, Feeds, and Fuels. The Food segment is engaged in the warehousing and distribution of clients' ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. The Fuels segment is engaged in the sale and distribution of domestic heating, industrial and road fuels. The company generates maximum revenue from Fuels segment. The group operates entirely in the United Kingdom.