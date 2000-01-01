Company Profile

NWS Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Roads, Construction, Insurance, Facilities Management, and Transportation. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Mainland China and other countries.NWS Holdings Ltd is an infrastructure company in Mainland China. The company with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of the development, investment and management of roads, environmental projects, logistics and aviation.