Company Profile

NWS Holdings Ltd is a company involved in diversified businesses in Hong Kong. Its businesses are comprised of four segments, namely Roads, Logistics, Facilities Management and Construction & Transport, out of which Construction & Transport accounts for most of the revenue. The construction and transport segment is engaged in large-scale construction projects and provision of reliable transport services that helps over a million people commute in a day.NWS Holdings Ltd is an infrastructure company in Mainland China. The company with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of the development, investment and management of roads, environmental projects, logistics and aviation.