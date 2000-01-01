NX Filtration NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:NXFIL)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NXFIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NXFIL

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:NXFIL
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0015000D50

Company Profile

NX Filtration NV is a provider of direct nanofiltration membrane technology for producing pure and affordable water to improve quality of life.

Latest NXFIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .