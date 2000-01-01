NXP Semiconductors NV (XETRA:VNX)
- Market Cap€31.534bn
- SymbolXETRA:VNX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- ISINNL0009538784
NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications.