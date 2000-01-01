NXP Semiconductors NV (XETRA:VNX)

European company
Market Info - VNX

Company Info - VNX

  • Market Cap€31.534bn
  • SymbolXETRA:VNX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0009538784

Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications.

Latest VNX news

