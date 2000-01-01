Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NYMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NYMX
- Market Cap$151.830m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NYMX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINBSP733981026
Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a biopharmaceutical corporation, engaged in research and development of drugs and diagnostic products for aging population. Its product portfolio consists of Nic alert and Tobac alert.