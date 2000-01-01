Nynomic AG (XETRA:M7U)
- Market Cap€90.500m
- SymbolXETRA:M7U
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- ISINDE000A0MSN11
m-u-t AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik provides photonics, optical technology and microelectronics solutions such as spectroscopy systems, laboratory automation/medical technology and aviation/fire detection systems.