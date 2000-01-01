Nyrstar NV (EURONEXT:NYR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NYR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NYR
- Market Cap€19.450m
- SymbolEURONEXT:NYR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBE0974294267
Company Profile
Nyrstar NV is a global multi-metal business company. It is engaged in production of zinc, lead and precious metals. Nyrstar principally operates through two business segments namely, Metals Processing and Mining.