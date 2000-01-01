Nyxoah SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:NYXH)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NYXH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NYXH
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:NYXH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINBE0974358906
Company Profile
Nyxoah SA is a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah's solution platform is based on the Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.