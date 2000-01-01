Company Profile

Nyxoah SA is a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah's solution platform is based on the Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.