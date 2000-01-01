O-I Glass Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OI

  • Market Cap$2.137bn
  • SymbolNYSE:OI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67098H1041

Company Profile

O-I Glass is the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles--70% of its revenue comes from outside the United States. O-I has a market- leading position in key markets like Europe, North America, and Brazil, among others. Beer is the primary end market for O-I's glass bottles, which are also used for wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food. In the coming years, O-I is looking to maintain or expand its dominant positions in Europe, Australia/New Zealand, North America, and South America.Owens-Illinois Inc is a glass container manufacturer. The company is also a preferred partner for various food and beverage brands. It provides glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, food, non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Latest OI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .