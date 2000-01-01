Company Profile

O-I Glass is the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles--70% of its revenue comes from outside the United States. O-I has a market- leading position in key markets like Europe, North America, and Brazil, among others. Beer is the primary end market for O-I's glass bottles, which are also used for wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food. In the coming years, O-I is looking to maintain or expand its dominant positions in Europe, Australia/New Zealand, North America, and South America.Owens-Illinois Inc is a glass container manufacturer. The company is also a preferred partner for various food and beverage brands. It provides glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, food, non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.