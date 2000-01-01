O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd (SEHK:877)

APAC company
Market Info - 877

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 877

  • Market CapHKD3.409bn
  • SymbolSEHK:877
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6771C1006

Company Profile

O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd designs, manufactures and sells optical networking subcomponents, components, modules and subsystem for the high-speed telecommunications and data-communications systems.

Visit our news hub for other news