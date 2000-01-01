O Sorbet d Amour SA (EURONEXT:MLOSA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLOSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLOSA

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLOSA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013072741

Company Profile

O Sorbet d Amour SA is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of ice creams and sorbets, dairy products and drinks for consumption through a network of shops or franchises.

Latest MLOSA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .