Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd designs and develops analog products and various mixed-signal chips, which combine analog and other functions on a single integrated circuit. The company derives about two thirds of its revenue from sales of chips that power backlighting applications in computers and consumer electronics. O2Micro sells its chips to major electronics makers like Apple, Hewlett-Packard, and Dell. It derives most of the revenue from China.O2Micro International Ltd is engaged in designing, developing and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets.