Oak Street Health Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OSH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OSH
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:OSH
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS67181A1079
Company Profile
Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates an healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health operates more than 50 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee, with plans to continue its geographic expansion, including into Texas and New York.