Oakdale Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OAR
- Market CapAUD1.590m
- SymbolASX:OAR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000OAR8
Company Profile
Oakdale Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. Its projects include Oakdale Graphite Project, Bramfield Iron Project and Base metal mineralisation.