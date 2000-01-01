Oakridge International Ltd (ASX:OAK)
Oakridge International Ltd formerly Xped Ltd is an Australian Internet of Things (IoT) technology business. It has developed revolutionary technology that allows anyone using their smartphone to connect and control electronic devices, embedded with ADRC (Auto Discovery Remote Control). It serves consumers, manufacturers, retailers, and data centers, as well as the healthcare sector. The company has five operating segments: Technology development, Healthcare technology, Jemsoft and media intelligence, Geothermal projects, and Corporate.Xped Ltd is engaged in developing its Auto Discovery Remote Control (ADRC) technology which allows users to tap a smart phone or smart remote to a device and the device is then ready to be controlled via the smart phone or smart remote.