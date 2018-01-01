Oakridge International Ltd (ASX:OAKDE) Share Price

OAKDE
Oakridge International Ltd
APAC company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Oakridge International Ltd is an Australian Internet of Things (IoT) technology business. It has developed revolutionary technology that allows anyone using their smartphone to connect and control electronic devices, embedded with ADRC (Auto Discovery Remote Control). It serves consumers, manufacturers, retailers, and data centers, as well as the healthcare sector. The company has four operating segments: Technology development, Healthcare technology, Geothermal projects, and Corporate. Geographically, it operates within Australia.Xped Ltd is engaged in developing its Auto Discovery Remote Control (ADRC) technology which allows users to tap a smart phone or smart remote to a device and the device is then ready to be controlled via the smart phone or smart remote.
ASX:OAKDE
AU0000146961
AUD
Loading Comparison
Latest OAKDE News