Company Profile

OAR Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. Its projects include Chimu Gold Plant; Graphite Project, Bramfield Iron Project, Base metal mineralization, and Alpine Gold Project. The operating segment of the company is the Exploration and Development of Minerals in Australia. The Group has subsidiaries in Australia and Peru and operates in two principal geographic areas, Peru and Australia.Oakdale Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. Its projects include Oakdale Graphite Project, Bramfield Iron Project and Base metal mineralisation.