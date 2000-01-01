Oasis Petroleum Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:OAS)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.004bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OAS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS6742152076
Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States.