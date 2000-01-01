Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OASM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OASM

  • Market Cap$131.050m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OASM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67421W1099

Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company. It develops a new generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. It has two approved products: Paclical and Paccal Vet-CA1.

Latest OASM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .