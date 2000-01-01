Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OMX:OASM)

European company
Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company which develops, manufactures, markets and sells a new generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. It focuses on the development of manufacturing activity of novel formulations based on cytostatic which shows improved properties, a reduced side-effect profile, and an expanded therapeutic area. The products and product candidates utilize a proprietary, nanoparticle formulation technology that is designed to facilitate the administration of intravenously-delivered active pharmaceutical ingredients, without the addition of toxic solvents.Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company. It develops a new generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. It has two approved products: Paclical and Paccal Vet-CA1.

